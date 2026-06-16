‘Full engagement’ needed from both sides to implement US-Iran peace deal

THE Irish Government has welcomed a peace deal struck by the US and Iran which is set to being an end the ongoing conflict between them.

Following a period of mediation led by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it was announced on June 14 that US President Donald Trump and leading figures within the Iranian government had called an end to the war.

Confirming the decision, Prime Minister Sharif said both sides had declared “the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon”.

The pact, which will include the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz trade route, is set to extend a ceasefire for another 60 days, during which the sides will negotiate the full details of the agreement.

"I am very happy to say, it's signed, the deal is all signed," President Trump said yesterday, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The deal is expected to be formally signed on Friday, June 19, at a ceremony due to take place in Geneva.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said she “welcomes the announcement that an agreement has been reached between the US and Iran to solidify the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz”.

She added: “I hope there can now be a full engagement by all involved to implement this agreement, address all issues including Iran’s nuclear programme, and achieve a just and lasting peace across the region.”

Minister McEntee explained that re-opening the Strait to international shipping would bring “much-needed relief to the global economy”.

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