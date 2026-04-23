Ending Iran conflict is only way to stop ‘energy shock’ Taoiseach claims

THE energy shock caused by the ongoing war in Iran can only be addressed by ending the conflict, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this morning.

The Taoiseach is in Athens today for a meeting with the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, ahead of Ireland’s Presidency of the EU Council, which begins in July.

Following this meeting, Mr Martin will travel to Cyprus for an informal meeting of the EU Council, during which addressing the fuel crisis brought on by the US-Israeli war with Iran will be top of the agenda.

“Our meeting in Cyprus is an important opportunity for leaders to have a strategic discussion on the geopolitical challenges facing our Union and our collective response,” the Taoiseach said as he made his way to Greece today.

“The energy shock caused by the conflict in the Gulf and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is causing very significant economic hardships for our citizens,” he added. “Mitigating these is a priority for EU Leaders,” he explained.

“I look forward to discussing the European Commission’s proposals on how to address the impacts of the energy shock in the short term.

“Measures aimed at ensuring secure and affordable energy in the medium to long term, vital for our competitiveness, must also be prioritised and will be a significant focus during our EU Presidency.

“Ending the conflict is ultimately the only way to alleviate its negative consequences,” he added.

“The EU must support all efforts to deescalate and return to diplomacy and dialogue aimed at a negotiated outcome.”

The Taoiseach will also address the ongoing situation in Lebanon during the Cyprus meeting.

Israel and Lebanon agreed a 10-day ceasefire last week, although this has been strained by ongoing attacks by the warring Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah.

Yesterday Israeli strikes killed journalist Amal Khalil, who worked for a Lebanese newspaper, and injured freelance photographer Zeinab Faraj.

Last month two Indonesian United Nations peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon were killed when an explosion destroyed their vehicle.

“The situation in Lebanon also needs our attention,” the Taoiseach said.

“The EU needs to support efforts to sustain the fragile ceasefire and to achieve a lasting and comprehensive settlement,” he added.

“The killing of UNIFIL troops is shocking and must be fully investigated.

“The targeting of peacekeepers must stop.

“We need to consider how the EU steps up its support for Lebanon, especially in the event of a permanent cessation to the fighting and as we look to the winding down of the UNIFIL mission.

“The situation in Gaza and the West Bank is also deeply worrying. The EU needs to have a serious look at all the levers at our disposal to hold Israel to account and to protect the viability of a two-state solution.

“While the focus of the world in on the war in the Middle East, steadfast support for Ukraine must continue to be prioritised. I welcome final agreement on the EU’s €90 billion loan to Ukraine and on the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia. The formal opening of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine must be agreed as soon as possible.

“Agreeing the EU’s next multiannual budget will also be vital for delivering the Union’s priorities. Our discussions in Cyprus will be important for moving negotiations forward, negotiations Ireland hopes to conclude during our Presidency.”

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