Funding of €8m will help preserve archaelogical monuments across Ireland

FUNDING of more than €8m has been earmarked by the Irish Government to protect archaeological monuments located across the country.

Grants have been awarded to 104 heritage projects for 2026, including a number of churches, castles and other historic buildings.

They include St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, the Cloyne Round Tower in Co. Cork and Croom Castle in Limerick.

The annual scheme, announced today by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne and Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan, will be paid out from the 2026 Community Monuments Fund.

The financial awards are designed to help owners and custodians of archaeological monuments safeguard them for the future and to improve access to them.

“The €8 million I’m announcing today under this year’s Community Monuments Fund will help 104 heritage projects across the country, supporting custodians and communities and ensuring the protection of our archaeological heritage as a community asset for our collective benefit,” Minister Browne said.

Minister O’Sullivan said the annual funding scheme has a “huge impact”.

“I’m delighted to be continuing the positive funding trajectory for archaeological heritage with the increase of this year’s Community Monuments Fund to just over €8m, a step up from €7.5m in 2025," he said.

“The CMF is a hugely impactful grants scheme that supports custodians to protect and restore the towers, graveyards, churches, castles, forts and other monuments that are valued so highly by communities all over the county.

“As Minister for Heritage, I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the individuals and community groups who have stepped up to care for their local monuments and volunteered their time, energy and enthusiasm to ensure their conservation,” he added.

“I wish all of the award recipients the best of luck in rolling out their projects and I look forward to seeing the progress for myself in the coming months and years.”

Read the full list of projects which have received funding awards here.

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