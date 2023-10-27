Fundraising night held in memory of popular Irish entrepreneur Alan Graham

A FUNDRAISING night was held in London this month in honour of a popular Irish businessman who passed away following a battle with cancer.

The Alan Graham (AG) Foundation dinner and dance took place at the Claddagh Ring pub in Hendon, north-west London on Saturday, October 21.

The AG Foundation was set up in honour of Alan Graham who passed away 18 months ago following a battle with cancer.

Nine of Mr Graham's friends, who all work in the construction industry, decided to come together to raise money for good causes and charities in memory of their friend, whose roots were firmly set in Belfast and Hendon.

A successful businessman and entrepreneur, Mr Graham was also a contributor to the local community and a popular and well-respected member of both Mill Hill golf club and Hendon rugby club.

Since its foundation, the AG Foundation has raised over £210,000, benefitting charities such as: St Luke’s Hospice, It’s Never You, Bibic, HACS, Lakeside School and Frimley Health Charity and Centre for ADHD and Autism Support.

St Luke’s Hospice provided home care for Mr Graham's in the final weeks before his death.

The charity has received almost £50,000 from the AG Foundation and they plan to name a room in his memory.

The Foundation decided to hold their recent dinner and dance in the Claddagh Ring to keeop their friend's memory alive.

Members of Mr Graham's family and his friends were in attendance on the night - which boasted a full house with plenty of dancing to Barry Owen and his band as well as music from traditional musicians Jack Boyle, Sam Finnegan, Angela Brooks and Joe Bradwell.

The AG Foundation Members are Trevor Diviney, Alan Butler, Dave Tobin, John Diviney, Andrew Jackson, Gerald Stowe, Michael Greene, Ted Jammes and Gerry Gardiner.