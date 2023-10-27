Fundraising night held in memory of popular Irish entrepreneur Alan Graham
News

Fundraising night held in memory of popular Irish entrepreneur Alan Graham

Trevor Diviney from the AG Foundation welcomes guests

A FUNDRAISING night was held in London this month in honour of a popular Irish businessman who passed away following a battle with cancer.

The Alan Graham (AG) Foundation dinner and dance took place at the Claddagh Ring pub in Hendon, north-west London on Saturday, October 21.

Mary and John Tobin, Michelle McAuliffe, Trevor Diviney, Julie Johnson and David and Lorraine Finnegan (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The AG Foundation was set up in honour of Alan Graham who passed away 18 months ago following a battle with cancer.

Nine of Mr Graham's friends, who all work in the construction industry, decided to come together to raise money for good causes and charities in memory of their friend, whose roots were firmly set in Belfast and Hendon.

David McLoughlin, John Diviney, Colin McGuinness and Alan Butler (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

A successful businessman and entrepreneur, Mr Graham was also a contributor to the local community and a popular and well-respected member of both Mill Hill golf club and Hendon rugby club.

Colin McGuinness and Dick Butler (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Since its foundation, the AG Foundation has raised over £210,000, benefitting charities such as: St Luke’s Hospice, It’s Never You, Bibic, HACS, Lakeside School and Frimley Health Charity and Centre for ADHD and Autism Support.

Mary McLoughlin, Kathleen Diviney, Mary Butler, Helen Smyth and Mary Butler (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

St Luke’s Hospice provided home care for Mr Graham's in the final weeks before his death.

The charity has received almost £50,000 from the AG Foundation and they plan to name a room in his memory.

Andy McArthur and Dave Tobin (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The Foundation decided to hold their recent dinner and dance in the Claddagh Ring to keeop their friend's memory alive.

Members of Mr Graham's family and his friends were in attendance on the night - which boasted a full house with plenty of dancing to Barry Owen and his band as well as music from traditional musicians Jack Boyle, Sam Finnegan, Angela Brooks and Joe Bradwell.

Donal and Martin Donohoe (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The AG Foundation Members are Trevor Diviney, Alan Butler, Dave Tobin, John Diviney, Andrew Jackson, Gerald Stowe, Michael Greene, Ted Jammes and Gerry Gardiner.

See More: AG Foundation, Alan Graham, Claddagh Ring

Related

Man arrested after fireworks, cigarettes and £30k worth of drugs seized
News 2 hours ago

Man arrested after fireworks, cigarettes and £30k worth of drugs seized

By: Irish Post

Comedian Dara Ó Briain leads fundraising lunch for Irish charity
News 3 hours ago

Comedian Dara Ó Briain leads fundraising lunch for Irish charity

By: Fiona Audley

Plaque unveiled in Dublin honouring first child killed during Easter Rising
News 4 hours ago

Plaque unveiled in Dublin honouring first child killed during Easter Rising

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

SECRET GIG: Macy Gray wows fans with intimate performance in Cork
Entertainment 11 hours ago

SECRET GIG: Macy Gray wows fans with intimate performance in Cork

By: Fiona Audley

Report says black people facing increasing discrimination in Ireland
News 1 day ago

Report says black people facing increasing discrimination in Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Officers injured after vehicle struck by another car in Co. Tyrone
News 2 days ago

Officers injured after vehicle struck by another car in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach says Dublin woman reportedly sacked following criticism of Israel should seek legal advice
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach says Dublin woman reportedly sacked following criticism of Israel should seek legal advice

By: Gerard Donaghy

The British-Irish connection — an often overlooked chapter in Ireland's history
News 2 days ago

The British-Irish connection — an often overlooked chapter in Ireland's history

By: Daniel Mulhall