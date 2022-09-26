Funeral arrangements announced for west London stabbing victim Thomas O'Halloran
News

Funeral arrangements announced for west London stabbing victim Thomas O'Halloran

THE FUNERAL arrangements for Thomas O'Halloran, the Irish pensioner who was stabbed to death in in West London in August, have been announced.

Mr O'Halloran (87) will be laid to rest on Saturday 1 October at midday at the Visitation Church, Greenford, London with burial afterwards at Greenford Park Cemetery.

Thomas was killed in a vicious attack near his home in Runnymede Gardens, Greenfield in West London on August 16.

Originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare, Mr O'Halloran had been riding his mobility scooter when he was stabbed by an individual on 16 August.

Police received a 999 call from a member of the public who found the victim travelling in his scooter from a passageway that runs between Runneymede Gardens and Welland Gardens.

They arrived within minutes to Mr O'Halloran being helped by members of the public. Paramedics took over but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.54pm.

Lee Byer (44) was charged on August 19 with Mr O’Halloran’s murder and possessing a large knife.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for November 8 with a provisional trial of up to three weeks from May 2 2023.

Following his passing, President Michal D Higgins paid tribute to Thomas O'Halloran.

“I can only imagine the deep shock that his family and his friends are experiencing and may I convey my heartfelt condolences to them all," he said.

“The grief that they will be feeling, I can share. It is so difficult to understand why and how such a terrible crime could occur to someone so altruistically minded and indeed cherished in his local community in Greenford.

“May I pay tribute to that generosity and kindness that Thomas showed in his life, as well as to Thomas’s musical talent which he shared so freely, most recently in support of those impacted by the situation in Ukraine.

“I hope that Thomas’s family and friends can draw strength from the legacy of kindness he leaves to the wider Irish community in Britain, of which he was a member for so long.

“Sabina joins me in renewing our deepest condolences to all of those who loved and cared for Thomas. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam lámhach.”

See More: Irish In London, London, Michael D Higgins, Thomas O'Halloran

Related

'Good wit and generous nature': Family's moving tribute to popular Irishman after speeding driver jailed over his death
News 4 months ago

'Good wit and generous nature': Family's moving tribute to popular Irishman after speeding driver jailed over his death

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe keen to continue ‘strong’ relationship with London following Brexit
News 3 years ago

Dublin Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe keen to continue ‘strong’ relationship with London following Brexit

By: Harry Brent

Sadiq Khan stresses importance of maintaining strong UK-Ireland relationship ahead of Brexit following ‘centuries of close collaboration’
News 3 years ago

Sadiq Khan stresses importance of maintaining strong UK-Ireland relationship ahead of Brexit following ‘centuries of close collaboration’

By: Harry Brent

Latest

TASTE OF HOME: The many restaurants in Britain where you can be sure of an Irish welcome
Life & Style 1 hour ago

TASTE OF HOME: The many restaurants in Britain where you can be sure of an Irish welcome

By: Irish Post

Fifth season of The Crown to proceed with November release date
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Fifth season of The Crown to proceed with November release date

By: Irish Post

Ireland's Joe Hodge believes Ireland qualifying for their first ever U21 tournament tomorrow 'would be brilliant'
Sport 1 hour ago

Ireland's Joe Hodge believes Ireland qualifying for their first ever U21 tournament tomorrow 'would be brilliant'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Double gold success for Ireland at World Rowing Championships
Sport 19 hours ago

Double gold success for Ireland at World Rowing Championships

By: Gerard Donaghy

Shadow NI Secretary says he 'would call border poll' if certain criteria were met
News 21 hours ago

Shadow NI Secretary says he 'would call border poll' if certain criteria were met

By: Gerard Donaghy