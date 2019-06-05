GAA referee praised for 'classy gesture' after he bought McDonald's meals for boys left hospitalised after match

A GAA REFEREE who bought McDonald's meals for two underage footballers who were left hospitalised after a match has been praised for his "classy gesture".

The young players were treated in A&E after sustaining injuries during an under-14s game between Kiltimagh GAA and Breaffy GAA in Co. Mayo on Tuesday night.

The Gaelic football match had been invigilated by ref Neil Cooney, who took it upon himself to go that extra mile after the final whistle.

Mr Cooney drove to a local McDonald's restaurant after fulfilling his duties on the pitch and brought the boys some warm food to make their stay in hospital a little more bearable.

Afterwards, Kiltimagh GAA took to Twitter to thank the referee for his kindheartedness towards their injured players.

We have 2 players in A&E tonight after being injured in the U14 League Final @KiltimaghGAA v @BreaffyGAA and referee Neil Cooney called in with a McDonald's for each of them. Classy gesture Neil. @MayoGAA @MWRSport @mayonewssport @RefComeOn — Kiltimagh GAA (@KiltimaghGAA) 4 June 2019

Other users were also quick to throw praise on the compassionate match official, with one writing: "What a legend Mayo referee Neil Cooney is!! That's award-winning territory #GAA".

Another added: "As #GAA supporters we are all guilty of giving out at times about Refereeing decisions made on the field.

"This is an exceptional gesture from Neil Cooney & the epitome of our great @officialgaa Refs."

Giving an update on the boys' recovery, a club member tweeted that although the situation was "not great" they will "get over it".