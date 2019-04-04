Garda filmed having sex with amateur porn star on police car to lose job

A GARDA who was previously filmed having sex with an amateur porn star on top of a police patrol car has been sacked.

The officer appeared in front of a disciplinary board a few weeks ago where he was initially hit with a fine of two weeks wages.

However, Commissioner Drew Harris subsequently decided to dismiss him from his post.

A source told the Irish Mirror: “The guard appeared before the sworn enquiry and they decided that he should be fined two weeks wages.

“But when the file was further examined by Commissioner Drew Harris it was decided that he should be sacked.

“The Commissioner has written a letter to the garda and told him he has 14 days to explain why he should be retained or be sacked.”

A video of the policeman first surfaced on a popular adult entertainment website back in April 2017.

The clip, uploaded by user named Carla4Garda, featured a man wearing a Garda jacket having sex with a woman on what appeared to be a police car.

The man in the video was later identified as a Garda operating out of Munster.

He was initially suspended on full pay pending an investigation but later returned to duty.

An internal garda hearing has now determined he is unfit to remain in the role.

A source told the Irish Mirror that the officer has been left distraught by the decision, having initially believed he would escape with a fine.

Though several of his colleagues have offered support, he is now considering legal action against the decision.