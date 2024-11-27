Gardaí appeal for help identifying man whose body was recovered from water in Co. Galway

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was recovered from the water in Co. Galway 10 days ago.

The man was removed from the water at Claddagh Quay on Sunday, November 17 but despite extensive enquiries, investigators have been unable to identify him.

The man is estimated to have been aged in his 60s, is 5' 7" in height and was of a medium build, around 78-80kg,

He had blue eyes, a full head of red/grey hair and a grey full beard with the moustache part of the beard slightly red.

He had black-rimmed glasses with him and is believed to have had an Irish accent.

The man was wearing a grey tweed suit jacket and trousers and a blue/white striped shirt with a flowery print along the seams where the buttons are and inside the collar.

He was wearing a pair of size 10 ASOS black-laced dress shoes.

"Extensive enquiries have been carried out but there has been no positive identification of the deceased to date," said Superintendent Paudie O'Shea of Galway Garda Station.

"I am appealing to owners of guest houses, landlords, hotels, hostels, B&Bs and Airbnbs to check if anybody left their premises and may have left property behind."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.