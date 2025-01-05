Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Kilkenny since New Year's Eve

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Kilkenny since New Year's Eve.

Jamie Collins, 23, is reported missing from Kilkenny since Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

He was last seen at approximately 7pm.

Mr Collins is described as being 5' 8" in height, with a medium build, black hair and blue-green eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Mr Collins' family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.