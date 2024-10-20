Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Wexford
News

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Wexford

Stephen Ring (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Wexford.

Stephen Ring, 27, was last seen on Tuesday, October 15 in Wexford Town.

He is described as being approximately 5' 8" tall with slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Mr Ring was wearing a grey Superdry coat with grey tracksuit bottoms.

His family and gardaí are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Mr Ring's whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Missing, Wexford

Related

Search for missing man stood down after body found
News 3 weeks ago

Search for missing man stood down after body found

By: Fiona Audley

Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks
News 2 months ago

Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Renewed appeal over 84-year-old Galway woman missing since Saturday
News 4 months ago

Renewed appeal over 84-year-old Galway woman missing since Saturday

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Artist presents Conor McGregor with portrait capturing MMA star’s ‘dynamic presence’
News 2 days ago

Artist presents Conor McGregor with portrait capturing MMA star’s ‘dynamic presence’

By: Fiona Audley

Laura Whitmore camouflaged in stunning new body art campaign promoting the need for self-care
News 2 days ago

Laura Whitmore camouflaged in stunning new body art campaign promoting the need for self-care

By: Fiona Audley

Bloody Sunday families ‘will not grieve’ death of former head of British Army Gen Mike Jackson
News 2 days ago

Bloody Sunday families ‘will not grieve’ death of former head of British Army Gen Mike Jackson

By: Fiona Audley

Gary Oldman will return to stage in revival of Samuel Beckett classic
News 2 days ago

Gary Oldman will return to stage in revival of Samuel Beckett classic

By: Fiona Audley

President Higgins praises families of Stardust victims on ‘steadfast pursuit of truth’
News 2 days ago

President Higgins praises families of Stardust victims on ‘steadfast pursuit of truth’

By: Fiona Audley