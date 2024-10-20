Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Wexford

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Wexford.

Stephen Ring, 27, was last seen on Tuesday, October 15 in Wexford Town.

He is described as being approximately 5' 8" tall with slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Mr Ring was wearing a grey Superdry coat with grey tracksuit bottoms.

His family and gardaí are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Mr Ring's whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.