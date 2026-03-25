Young man seriously injured in weekend scrambler collision in Co. Clare passes away

A YOUNG man who was seriously injured in a collision involving an electric scrambler in Co. Clare at the weekend has died.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick following the single-vehicle collision on Bóthar Na Luachra, Shannon shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday.

However, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday.

Gardaí in Shannon are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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