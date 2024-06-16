Gardaí concerned for vulnerable man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ have appealed for information about the whereabouts of a vulnerable man missing from Dublin.

Mykhaylo Glyaykin, 39, was last seen leaving his home on Dominic Street, Dublin 1, on Friday.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare as Mr Glyaykin is a vulnerable person with limited English.

Mr Glyaykin is described as being approximately six feet tall with a stocky build, brown eyes and short, dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.