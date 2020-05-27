Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing from Dublin
News

Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE launched an appeal for information following the disappearance of a 14 year old girl from Dublin.

Teenager Chantelle Doyle has not been seen for almost a week, having last been sighted on Thursday, 21 May.

It is understood she was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1 on that date.

Gardaí have said they are 'extremely concerned' about Chantelle's welfare and have urged anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

The missing girl is described as being approximately 5', of stocky build and with long brown hair.

Advertisement

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, jeans and multi-coloured Nike runners.

A photograph of the 14-year-old, distributed by Gardaí via Chantelle's family, can be seen below.

ChantelleDoyle has been missing for six days (Gardaí)

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts, or anyone who thinks they may have spotted  Chantelle, is urge to contact Gardaí in Store Street on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson, speaking on the relaunched appeal for information, said:

"Gardaí at Store Street are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Chantelle Doyle, who was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1, on Thursday 21st May, 2020.

Advertisement

"An Garda Síochána are extremely concerned about the welfare of this young missing person."

 

 

See More: Appeal, Chantelle Doyle, Gardai, Missing Person

Related

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man seriously injured in hit-and-run attack
News 1 month ago

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man seriously injured in hit-and-run attack

By: Rachael O'Connor

Investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Tipperary
News 1 month ago

Investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Tipperary

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager
News 2 months ago

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Ireland set for hottest day of the year
News 15 seconds ago

Ireland set for hottest day of the year

By: Jack Beresford

Coronavirus has been 'virtually eliminated' from streets of Ireland, leading doctors says
News 21 minutes ago

Coronavirus has been 'virtually eliminated' from streets of Ireland, leading doctors says

By: Jack Beresford

Families could soon be able to see loved ones in nursing homes again under plans for outdoor visits
News 1 hour ago

Families could soon be able to see loved ones in nursing homes again under plans for outdoor visits

By: Jack Beresford

No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March
News 17 hours ago

No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March

By: Rachael O'Connor

Normal People star to raffle infamous 'Connell's Chain' for mental health charity
News 18 hours ago

Normal People star to raffle infamous 'Connell's Chain' for mental health charity

By: Rachael O'Connor