Gardaí investigate serious road collision

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating a serious road traffic collision in Sligo on November 23.

The collision between a car and a female pedestrian, believed to be in her 50s, occurred at approximately 9.10am on the Sligo Inner relief road(N4) inbound this morning.

The female driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment and her injuries are described as serious.

The two lanes on the southbound lanes are currently closed and there are diversions through the town.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.