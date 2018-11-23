Gardaí investigate serious road collision
News

Gardaí investigate serious road collision

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating a serious road traffic collision in Sligo on November 23.

The collision between a car and a female pedestrian, believed to be in her 50s, occurred at approximately 9.10am on the Sligo Inner relief road(N4) inbound this morning.

The female driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment and her injuries are described as serious.

Advertisement

The two lanes on the southbound lanes are currently closed and there are diversions through the town.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See More: An Garda Síochána, News, Road Safety, Traffic

Related

Gardaí and actors stage simulated terrorist attack at Irish university
News 6 days ago

Gardaí and actors stage simulated terrorist attack at Irish university

By: Gerard Donaghy

One found dead at home in Dublin
News 1 week ago

One found dead at home in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí
News 1 week ago

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Feargal McCrory issues rallying cry ahead of Irish Super Featherweight title showdown
Sport 44 minutes ago

Feargal McCrory issues rallying cry ahead of Irish Super Featherweight title showdown

By: Stephen Mahon

Fine form from Irishman Ollie O'Donovan takes epic British Rallycross championship season to the wire
Sport 4 hours ago

Fine form from Irishman Ollie O'Donovan takes epic British Rallycross championship season to the wire

By: Stephen Mahon

The Irish Post Awards 2018 set to paint the town green tonight live from London on TG4
News 1 day ago

The Irish Post Awards 2018 set to paint the town green tonight live from London on TG4

By: Jack Beresford

First World War 'Hauntings Soldier' statue vandalised with red paint in Dublin
News 1 day ago

First World War 'Hauntings Soldier' statue vandalised with red paint in Dublin

By: Aidan Lonergan

Robbie Keane being lined up for Ireland return under Mick McCarthy - report
News 1 day ago

Robbie Keane being lined up for Ireland return under Mick McCarthy - report

By: Jack Beresford