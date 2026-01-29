Gardaí launch St Brigid’s bank holiday road saftey campaign
Gardaí launch St Brigid’s bank holiday road saftey campaign

GARDAÍ have launched a traffic enforcement campaign across Ireland ahead of the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend.

The police force will carry out roadside checks from today until Tuesday, February 3 in a bid to reduce deaths on Irish roads.

Some 188 people died on Irish roads in 2026. This year, up to January 27, eight people have died on the roads.

In particular Gardaí are reminding drivers of the importance of driving without distractions.

Gardaí conduct roadside checks at a traffic enforcement checkpoint on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin today, as part of the 2026 St Brigid’s Bank Holiday Road Safety Campaign

“Distracted driving goes further than specifically the holding of a mobile phone but also includes checking messages/content on any app on any mobile device, watching videos or other content but also activities such as shaving, applying makeup, eating and drinking to the extent where these activities impede and distract driving,” the police force states.

“These activities can also be prosecuted by issuing a fixed charge notice under section 51(a) Road Traffic, driving without reasonable consideration, or in more serious cases being charged for offences of careless and maybe dangerous driving,” they added.

Over the last five years An Garda Síochána has issued nearly 30,000 fixed charge notices for driving without reasonable consideration.

The figures show an increase of nearly 36% in these types of notices being issued from 2022 to 2025.

Pictured at the launch of the campaign (l-r) Minister of State Seán Canney, Assistant Commissioner Catharina Gunne and Road Safety Authority CEO Sam Waide

“Driving requires your full attention,” Garda Assistant Commissioner Catharina Gunne, of the Roads Policing and Community Engagement department, said.

“When you pick up a mobile phone, read a message, or interact with any device behind the wheel, you are placing yourself, your passengers, and every other road user at risk,” she added.

“No call, message or notification is worth a life.

“Put the phone away, remove distractions, and stay focused on the road.”

Ireland’s Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety, Seán Canney, said “one of the most dangerous behaviours on our roads is driving while distracted”.

He added: “Driving while using a mobile device is utterly unacceptable but unfortunately, this behaviour has become far too common on our roads.

“Driving any vehicle requires your full attention, and it is unacceptable to put lives at risk by picking up the phone – whatever the reason.

“Too many families and communities have lost loved ones to road traffic collisions, and I appeal to all road users this weekend to put your devices away and to drive in a manner that protects the safety of other road users.”

The Garda road safety campaign runs from 7am today until 7am on Tuesday, February 3.

