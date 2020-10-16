Gardaí plead for information into 1973 murder of newborn baby girl in Dublin car park
News

Gardaí plead for information into 1973 murder of newborn baby girl in Dublin car park

AN GARDA Síochána have issued an appeal for information into the murder of a baby girl 47 years ago.

The body of newborn baby Noleen Murphy was discovered at 6.45pm on 4 April, 1973 in a car park of a furniture shop in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.

She is understood to have been less than 24 hours old when she was stabbed 40 times and left in a shopping bag, where she was later found by two young boys.

The business the car park served-- Lee's Furniture Shop-- has closed, but the car park remains between Northumberland Avenue and Anglesea Lane (parallel to George’s Street) in Dun Laoghaire town centre.

Advertisement
The body of Baby Noleen Murphy was found in a shopping bag by two young boys in April 1973 (Garda)

A murder investigation was launched in 1973, and in 2007 an inquest into Noleen's death identified a woman, Cynthia Owen (nee Murphy), as the child's mother.

She was just 11 years old when she gave birth to Baby Noleen.

Ms Owen has welcomed today's announcement that a fresh appeal has been launched to bring her daughter's murderer to justice.

At the time of Baby Noleen's murder, Cynthia's family home was based in White's Villas, Dalkey.

Advertisement

The death has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, including a review by the Serious Crime Review Team, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and at this point, all available lines of inquiry have now been exhausted, a statement from Gardaí said.

No person has been brought to justice for baby Noleen's murder, and Gardaí have relaunched an appeal for information in an attempt to find the person responsible.

Anyone who may have information in relation to her murder is urged to come forward-- likewise, anyone who may previously have come forward but felt they could not tell Gardaí the full truth at the time should contact the investigating team again.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was residing in Dalkey, or the surrounding areas, at the time of this incident who may still have information to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information which will assist in this investigation should contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000; anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

See More: Baby Noleen Murphy, Dalkey, Dun Laoghaire, Gardai

Related

Government considering 8pm curfew on the sale of alcohol across Ireland
News 2 hours ago

Government considering 8pm curfew on the sale of alcohol across Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Sinead O'Connor appeals to fans for help buying food amid ‘paralysing’ agoraphobia battle
News 3 hours ago

Sinead O'Connor appeals to fans for help buying food amid ‘paralysing’ agoraphobia battle

By: Jack Beresford

'It looks like we have lost our best friend': Fungie the beloved Dingle dolphin missing
News 11 hours ago

'It looks like we have lost our best friend': Fungie the beloved Dingle dolphin missing

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Ireland told to move to Level 5 as NPHET urges government to increase restrictions for six weeks
News 23 minutes ago

Ireland told to move to Level 5 as NPHET urges government to increase restrictions for six weeks

By: Harry Brent

Archbishop of Dublin criticises anti-mask protesters
News 36 minutes ago

Archbishop of Dublin criticises anti-mask protesters

By: Jack Beresford

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore goes floral with new collaboration
Life & Style 14 hours ago

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore goes floral with new collaboration

By: Fiona Audley

Donald Trump's son Barron tests positive for Covid-19 - First Lady reveals
News 17 hours ago

Donald Trump's son Barron tests positive for Covid-19 - First Lady reveals

By: Harry Brent

Dublin Zoo is now hiring people to be Christmas elves
News 18 hours ago

Dublin Zoo is now hiring people to be Christmas elves

By: Harry Brent