Gardaí renew appeal for information 12 years on from Co. Monaghan hit-and-run
News

Fintan Traynor (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have launched a renewed appeal for information in relation to the death of a young man in a hit-and-run in Co. Monaghan 12 years ago.

Fintan Traynor, 20, was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle at Lemgare in Clontibret in the early hours of June 26, 2011.

Investigators now hope someone will come forward with information, saying that 'in 12 years, loyalties, friendships and relationships change'.

Grille clue

After a night out in Castleblayney, Mr Traynor had been walking home to Lemgare Road when he was struck.

The driver of the offending vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

The Lemgare Road — a quiet country road, little used by passing traffic — links the villages of Clontibret and Annyalla with Derrynoose and Keady in Co. Armagh.

Past appeals have centred on an old model Audi A4 from between 1995 to 2001, which was believed to be the type of vehicle involved in the collision.

The front lower portion of a car's grille that was recovered from the scene (Image: An Garda Síochána)

The front lower portion of the grille of such a vehicle was located at the scene of the collision.

Despite gardaí carrying out a thorough investigation, this vehicle or its driver have never been located.

With Monday, June 26 marking the 12th anniversary of Mr Traynor's death, Detective Inspector Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda District has appealed for information to identify the person responsible.

'Did someone confide in you?'

"I am appealing to the public that if they have any information to please come forward," he said.

"With the passage of time, perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter.

"Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?

"In 12 years, loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver."

Crimestoppers has provided a reward for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicle and the identification and prosecution of the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monaghan Garda Station at 047 77240, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

