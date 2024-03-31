Gardaí renew appeal for information as woman dies days after Dublin collision

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information after a pedestrian involved in collision in Dublin passed away days after the incident.

Shortly before 8am on Wednesday, March 20, a van collided with a woman, aged in her 50s, at the junction of Cambridge Road and Thorncastle Street in Ringsend, Dublin 4.

The woman was taken for treatment at St Vincent's University Hospital but sadly passed away from her injuries on Saturday, March 23.

This week, gardaí, once again appealed for witnesses as they continue to investigate the matter.

"An Garda Síochána are continuing to appeal to any witnesses of this collision to come forward," read a garda statement.

"They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash-cam) from the area between 7.45am and 8.15am on March 20, 2024 to make this available to investigating Gardaí."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station at 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.