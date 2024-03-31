Gardaí renew appeal for information as woman dies days after Dublin collision
News

Gardaí renew appeal for information as woman dies days after Dublin collision

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information after a pedestrian involved in collision in Dublin passed away days after the incident.

Shortly before 8am on Wednesday, March 20, a van collided with a woman, aged in her 50s, at the junction of Cambridge Road and Thorncastle Street in Ringsend, Dublin 4.

The woman was taken for treatment at St Vincent's University Hospital but sadly passed away from her injuries on Saturday, March 23.

This week, gardaí, once again appealed for witnesses as they continue to investigate the matter.

"An Garda Síochána are continuing to appeal to any witnesses of this collision to come forward," read a garda statement.

"They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash-cam) from the area between 7.45am and 8.15am on March 20, 2024 to make this available to investigating Gardaí."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station at 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Dublin, Ringsend

Related

Man arrested after gardaí seize four viable explosive devices in Dublin
News 4 days ago

Man arrested after gardaí seize four viable explosive devices in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Public appeal on 31st anniversary of disappearance and murder of Irish-American Annie McCarrick
News 4 days ago

Public appeal on 31st anniversary of disappearance and murder of Irish-American Annie McCarrick

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí seize two suitcases filled with €300,000 as part of money laundering investigation
News 6 days ago

Gardaí seize two suitcases filled with €300,000 as part of money laundering investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

MP Maria Caulfield ‘already planning’ next year after successful event brought Longford natives to Westminster
News 2 days ago

MP Maria Caulfield ‘already planning’ next year after successful event brought Longford natives to Westminster

By: Fiona Audley

Six cars torched in arson attack on garage in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Six cars torched in arson attack on garage in Belfast

By: Irish Post

Two Irish authors among six shortlisted for Dublin Literary Award
News 2 days ago

Two Irish authors among six shortlisted for Dublin Literary Award

By: Fiona Audley

‘Prolific’ shoplifter jailed after being caught stealing £50 worth of chocolate bars
News 2 days ago

‘Prolific’ shoplifter jailed after being caught stealing £50 worth of chocolate bars

By: Fiona Audley

Infrastructure Minister pledges to extend use of Irish language across public services in Northern Ireland
News 3 days ago

Infrastructure Minister pledges to extend use of Irish language across public services in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley