Gardaí renew appeal for missing person
Gardaí in Macroom in Co Cork wish to renew their appeal for information in seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Julian Reed.

Julian was last seen on the morning of the 15th of November 2018 in Dripsey, Co Cork.

He is described as being 4’ 9’’ tall, of slim build and with blue eyes and short black hair. When last seen he was wearing a light green hooded top, a dark tracksuit bottom and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Julian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

