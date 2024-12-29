Gardaí say they have 'serious concerns' for well-being of woman missing from Co. Westmeath

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Co. Westmeath.

Mirjana Pap, 58, was reported missing from her home in Athlone on Saturday, December 28.

Ms Pap was last seen in the town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She is described as being approximately 5' 8" in height with a medium build, white hair and brown eyes.

"Gardaí and Mirjana's family have serious concerns for her well-being," read an appeal from An Garda Síochána on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí are also trying to locate a silver Peugeot 207 car with registration plate 08-G-3649.

Anyone with information on Ms Pap's whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.