Gardaí upgrade 2013 disappearance of mother-of-two from Co. Meath to murder investigation

GARDAÍ have upgraded the 2013 disappearance of a mother-of-two from Co. Meath to a murder investigation.

Elizabeth Clarke has not been seen since she went missing from Navan 12 years ago when she was 24 years old.

Ms Clarke, who previously lived in both Portrane and Bettystown in Co. Meath, was officially reported missing by her family in January 2015.

However, there have been no sightings of her in the intervening 10 years.

Gardaí revealed on Friday that they were now treating her disappearance as murder as they began a search of a property in Navan.

Search

"Gardaí have carried out extensive previous enquiries, including house-to-house enquiries, land searches, canal and river searches assisted by the Garda Water Unit and Meath River Rescue," read a garda statement on Friday.

"There have been no sightings of Elizabeth in over 10 years. As a result of these extensive enquires, An Garda Síochána have re-classified the investigation from a missing person investigation to a murder investigation."

The search of the Navan house and adjoining garden began on Friday and is being led by gardaí from the Meath Serious Crime Hub based at Navan Garda Station.

They are being supported by the Meath Divisional Search Team and Garda National Technical Bureau, while a Forensic Archaeologist has been made available to assist if required.

The search was stood down for the day on Saturday evening but is due to recommence on Sunday.

'Come forward now'

Gardaí have also urged anyone with information to come forward, particularly those who may not have felt able to do so in the past.

"Investigating gardaí continue to appeal to any person or persons with information in relation to the disappearance and murder of Elizabeth Clarke to please come forward to the investigation team," added the garda statement.

"Do not assume that An Garda Síochána either know that information and/or that it has limited value. Let the investigation team make that assessment.

"Given the time frame of this investigation, gardaí are asking the public that if they have any information in relation to the disappearance and murder of Elizabeth and for some reason held back on information they may have had, to come forward now.

"An Garda Síochána wish to reassure them that they will be treated sensitively."

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential telephone line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.