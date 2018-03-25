Girl seriously injured after car deliberately drives into group of children

A TEENAGE girl has been left seriously injured after a car drove into a group of children.

Police in Scotland are treating the incident as attempted murder.

The children, aged between 12-14, were standing on a footpath near shops in Castlemilk, Glasgow when they were struck by the Vauxhall Astra.

The terrifying incident took place around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

The man driving the car drove off after he hit the young group.

There was also another man in the passenger seat of the car at the time.

Det Insp Peter Sharp said: "This vehicle was deliberately driven at this group of children and as such we are treating this incident at attempted murder.

"Extensive police inquiries are continuing to trace the man driving the car, his male passenger and also the vehicle involved.

"Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry."

The 14-year-old girl is in a serious but stable condition at Hairmyres Hospital.

A 12-year-old boy and three other girls aged 12, 13 and 14, were treated for minor injuries.