Growth of family-run engineering firm leads to jobs boost for Co. Roscommon

THE GROWTH of a family-run engineering firm in Co. Roscommon has led to a jobs boost for the region.

Griffdon Engineering is to create 48 new jobs at its headquarters in Ballaghaderreen, boosting local employment and enhancing skills in the electrical service and maintenance sector.

The company has grown considerably since siblings Seamus and Elayne Griffin took over in 2017 from their parents, Martin and Mary Griffin, and it now takes on large-scale projects in Ireland and across Europe.

"This is a proud day for Griffdon Engineering, for Ballaghaderreen, and for the wider community," said Managing Director Seamus Griffin.

"We are excited to build on this momentum and look forward to what we can achieve — together."

Sectors

Griffdon Engineering is already a regionally-significant company which has experienced extensive export growth in the critical infrastructure construction sector, particularly in overseas markets.

The company delivers on specialised engineering contracts and is working towards more sustainable forms of construction through Off Site Manufacturing (OSM).

It also provides services to semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries, the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors and ICT firms involved in data centre construction.

Griffdon believes further expansion can help it to capitalise on the growing need for support among multinationals in the tech, pharmaceuticals and agrifood industries.

Export growth

The creation of the new jobs is being supported by Enterprise Ireland's Company Development Fund.

Jenny Melia, Executive Director and incoming CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said the organisation aims to support companies to help them create more jobs in Ireland.

"Enterprise Ireland is delighted to support this family-owned business as it grows from strength-to-strength by capitalising on the growing trend towards more offsite manufacturing (OSM) and prefabrication in the construction industry," she said.

"Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting companies like Griffdon Engineering to increase their level of innovation, improve their competitiveness and expand their global footprint, with the ultimate goal of delivering export growth and jobs in Ireland and we look forward to continuing to work with the company in the future."