Hero Irish boy rescues teen girl from abduction by men who 'grabbed her and tried to get her in their van'
News

A HEROIC young Irish boy has been commended after he saved a teenage girl from an attempted abduction by three men in Co. Derry.

Brave lad Tiernan McCready rescued the 18-year-old from "a harrowing crime" after he witnessed the thugs grab her and try to force her into their van last week.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have now rewarded the youngster for his quick-thinking and heroism in a situation that would have left most people "paralysed in shock".

In a post on the PSNI Foyle Facebook page, police wrote: "Folks, this is Tiernan McCready. This is what a hero looks like.

"Last week in the Bogside he saw three males grab an 18-year-old girl and try to get her in their van.

"Most ADULTS would be paralysed in shock, confusion or fear and fail to act till it was too late".

'Our community owes this boy'

The force explained that Tiernan "reacted instantly" and shouted at the males involved in the crime before leading the girl away to safety.

He then told his mother who reported the attempted abduction to police.

"Let that sink in," the post added. "This could have been the start of a potentially serious and harrowing crime. That girl could have been my child, my sister, your child, your family member.

"The Bogside, Brandywell, and The Fountain Neighbourhood Team presented Tiernan with a PSNI Badge of Honour (and some Malteasers). But this doesn’t go anywhere near to paying off the debt our community owes this boy.

"Our youngsters often get a bad rep but remember the vast majority are brave and big hearted just like Tiernan. #PolicingWithTheCommunity #WeAreYou #KeepingPeopleSafe."

Tiernan's courage has gone viral since the PSNI shared his incredible story last night, with over 32,000 people liking the post on Facebook.

You are amazing, Tiernan McCready!

