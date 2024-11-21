Historic Irish mansion goes on the market for €1.1m after stunning makeover
News

Historic Irish mansion goes on the market for €1.1m after stunning makeover

AN historic mansion in Co. Leitrim has gone on the market for a cool €1.1m after undergoing a stunning makeover.

Set in 8.7 acres of land, Drumlease Glebe House in Dromahair is the site of a former rectory.

It was built in 1834 by Owen Wynne for the Church of Ireland rectors who were located in the village at that time.

Over 800 Glebe Houses were built for clergy members around Ireland during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Drumlease Glebe House is on the market for €1.1m

This site in Leitrim was a particularly grand affair, with nine bedrooms and land which included pasture, native forest, walled gardens and agricultural buildings.

It was sold by the clergy in the 1940s and has since had numerous owners including an ex-colonel and his wife who used it as their private residence in the 1960s and 1970s.

In the late 1970s the outdoor swimming pool was added by then owner Don Wall, an English businessman who ran a caravan holiday company in Lough Gill.

The historic Drumlease Glebe House in Dromahair has bene lovingly restored to its former glory

It was later run as a boutique country guest house for a number of years.

Currently it is owned by Marita and Nick Quigley.

Mrs Quigley spent her teenage years working in the country house and has very fond memories of the property which drove the couple to purchase and renovate the site.

Now fully restored, the property is ready for its next chapter

Now based in London, the pair have spent years restoring the site to its former glory and the fruits of their labour can now be seen.

“Their love affair for this magnificent home saved the property from further decline,” the estate agents confirm.

“Extensive renovations including new roofs, floors, joinery etc., were carried out,” they add.

“The couple, now residing in London, feel that they have brought the property to the next stage for new owners to continue the internal fit out to one’s own taste and finish.”

The property is set in 8.7 acres of land

At over 6,300 square feet the property is deemed to have “huge private and commercial potential” for a future owner.

“As one approaches the property after a private drive through state forestry, the main residence emerges with its imposing limestone facade, characterised by a single-bay projecting porch and large picture windows,” the agents explain.

“The glebe, with two floors over basement, coach and servant quarters over two floors, now needs an internal finish to reflect the return to its former glory.”

The mansion in on the market with a guide price of €1.1m with Schiller and Schiller.

See More: Glebe House, Leitrim

Related

‘UNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDY’: President Higgins pays tribute on 50th anniversary of Birmingham bombings
News 1 hour ago

‘UNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDY’: President Higgins pays tribute on 50th anniversary of Birmingham bombings

By: Fiona Audley

Dublin rioter jailed for more than six years
News 16 hours ago

Dublin rioter jailed for more than six years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police in Manchester appeal for help in finding family of late Irish woman
News 16 hours ago

Police in Manchester appeal for help in finding family of late Irish woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Historic culture of violence in Irish schools turned us children into unwitting enablers
Comment 2 hours ago

Historic culture of violence in Irish schools turned us children into unwitting enablers

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Culture, history and top-class hospitality combine on a whistlestop tour of Belfast
Travel 1 day ago

Culture, history and top-class hospitality combine on a whistlestop tour of Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Irish author’s book tackling teen mental health epidemic was inspired by personal experience
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish author’s book tackling teen mental health epidemic was inspired by personal experience

By: Fiona Audley

Five identified through garda ‘persons of interest’ appeal over Dublin riots
News 1 day ago

Five identified through garda ‘persons of interest’ appeal over Dublin riots

By: Fiona Audley

Witness appeal after man seriously assaulted in afternoon attack
News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after man seriously assaulted in afternoon attack

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach urges Ukrainians to ‘stay strong’ as sombre 1,000 days of war milestone falls
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach urges Ukrainians to ‘stay strong’ as sombre 1,000 days of war milestone falls

By: Fiona Audley