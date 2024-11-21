Historic Irish mansion goes on the market for €1.1m after stunning makeover

AN historic mansion in Co. Leitrim has gone on the market for a cool €1.1m after undergoing a stunning makeover.

Set in 8.7 acres of land, Drumlease Glebe House in Dromahair is the site of a former rectory.

It was built in 1834 by Owen Wynne for the Church of Ireland rectors who were located in the village at that time.

Over 800 Glebe Houses were built for clergy members around Ireland during the 18th and 19th centuries.

This site in Leitrim was a particularly grand affair, with nine bedrooms and land which included pasture, native forest, walled gardens and agricultural buildings.

It was sold by the clergy in the 1940s and has since had numerous owners including an ex-colonel and his wife who used it as their private residence in the 1960s and 1970s.

In the late 1970s the outdoor swimming pool was added by then owner Don Wall, an English businessman who ran a caravan holiday company in Lough Gill.

It was later run as a boutique country guest house for a number of years.

Currently it is owned by Marita and Nick Quigley.

Mrs Quigley spent her teenage years working in the country house and has very fond memories of the property which drove the couple to purchase and renovate the site.

Now based in London, the pair have spent years restoring the site to its former glory and the fruits of their labour can now be seen.

“Their love affair for this magnificent home saved the property from further decline,” the estate agents confirm.

“Extensive renovations including new roofs, floors, joinery etc., were carried out,” they add.

“The couple, now residing in London, feel that they have brought the property to the next stage for new owners to continue the internal fit out to one’s own taste and finish.”

At over 6,300 square feet the property is deemed to have “huge private and commercial potential” for a future owner.

“As one approaches the property after a private drive through state forestry, the main residence emerges with its imposing limestone facade, characterised by a single-bay projecting porch and large picture windows,” the agents explain.

“The glebe, with two floors over basement, coach and servant quarters over two floors, now needs an internal finish to reflect the return to its former glory.”

The mansion in on the market with a guide price of €1.1m with Schiller and Schiller.