Hollywood star Fionnuala Flanagan receives handprint honour in Ireland
News

IRISH actor Fionnuala Flanagan has been honoured at a handprint ceremony in Dublin.

The Dubliner was immortalised at the city’s Gaiety Theatre, where her handprints were cast in bronze during a ceremony held yesterday.

Based in Los Angeles, Ms Flanagan is currently starring in a production of John B. Keane’s ‘Sive’ at the theatre.

She takes the role of Nanna Glavin in the play directed by Andrew Flynn, which closes this weekend.

Before it finishes, she was invited to join the Gaiety’s walk of fame by partaking in the handprint tradition - which sees bronze handprints of some of Ireland’s most successful actors on display on the pavement outside the building.

The handprints “recognise and celebrating some of the incredible artists who’ve performed on the Gaiety stage and made their mark on the arts industry, both in Ireland and further afield” the theatre explains.

Ms Flanagan joins the likes of Gabriel Byrne, John B. Keane and Rosaleen Linehan, whose handprints already adorn the handprint walk of fame on South King Street.

With a career spanning decades, Ms Flanagan has starred in the likes of Waking Ned, The Others, The Guard and Song of the Sea.

