Hundreds of signs left at Dublin's US Embassy in support of Black Lives Matter movement

HUNDREDS OF anti-racism signs have been left at the gates of the US Embassy in Dublin in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The signs and placards were hung at the gates of the US Embassy following a large peaceful protest which took place in Dublin yesterday against racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by white police officer Derek Chauvin in the US.

Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but protesters want the charge to be changed to first degree murder, and for the three other officers present for Mr Floyd's killing to be arrested and charged.

Some scenes from the #BlackLivesMatter protest in #Dublin today, from outside the US Embassy, over the death of #GeorgeFloyd as a result of Police brutality in the United States. #Solidarity pic.twitter.com/m1At3sQY0M — Gabe Doran (@GPDoran) June 1, 2020

The Dublin protest saw demonstrators-- many wearing masks as the coronavirus pandemic remains in the country-- gathering outside the GPO before marching down O'Connell Street and past Trinity College on their way to Grafton Street, with the massive crowds chanting "Say the name, George Floyd" and "Black lives matter".

Placards, signs and banners were prominent in the march, and as protesters later gathered to take a knee outside the US Embassy in a show of solidarity with the US movement, many demonstrators left their signs on the gates of the Embassy as a 'clear message'.

Clear msg at the #USEmbassy in Dublin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0VEPusA7Le — Áine Mulloy (@AineMulloy) June 1, 2020

Hundreds of signs were left behind, many depicting the words "Black Lives Matter" "Silence is Violence", "Use your Voice" "Say their names" and "I Can't Breathe", words which have become symbols of the movement against racism and police brutality.

Many others urged the Irish Government to put an end to Direct Provision centres, Ireland's system of asylum seeker accommodation which has been criticised by human rights movements as inhumane.

Powerful displays along both sides of the US Embassy this evening in #Dublin 👊🏼 #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/a4SUyTZqZH — Megan Fearon (@megan_fearon) June 1, 2020

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday stated that racism is "a virus that we have been fighting for millenia" and "despite the progress we have made, it is no less virulent today and no less dangerous."

He called for "solidarity as people of all races and] backgrounds around the world come together to stop its spread and defeat it".

The protests are believed to have drawn around 5,000 people to the city centre and US Embassy to protest against the treatment of black people in the United States, with more demonstrations planned for cities across Ireland in the coming days.