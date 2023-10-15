Husband of Tina Satchwell appears in court charged with her murder

THE HUSBAND of Tina Satchwell, who went missing from Co. Cork in March 2017, has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Richard Satchwell, 57, appeared at a special sitting of Cashel District Court in Co. Tipperary on Saturday.

It followed the discovery of skeletal remains at a property in Youghal, Co. Cork on Wednesday during a major garda search operation.

While formal identification is yet to take place, it is understood gardaí are confident the remains are those of Mrs Satchwell.

The Cork woman has not been seen since she was reported missing from her home Youghal in March 2017.

Judge Miriam Walsh remanded Mr Satchwell in custody to appear at Clonmel District Court in Co. Tipperary on October 17.

A vigil in memory of Mrs Satchwell was held in Youghal on Saturday, while a similar event is planned for her hometown of Fermoy on Monday evening.