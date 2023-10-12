Tina Satchwell: Skeletal remains found at home of missing Irishwoman
News

Tina Satchwell: Skeletal remains found at home of missing Irishwoman

SKELETAL remains have been found at the home of an Irishwoman who has been missing for six years.

Tina Satchwell was 45 when she was reported missing from her home in Youghal in March 2017.

Yesterday gardaí confirmed that their ongoing missing person’s investigation had now been upgraded to murder, adding that a man in his 50s had been detained.

Last night, they confirmed that the man had been released without charge but added that they are continuing to investigate “all the circumstances surrounding the murder of Tina Satchwell”.

A search of Ms Satchwell’s home on Grattan Street, which got underway yesterday, has since resulted in the discovery of human remains, it was confirmed today.

The remains, which have not been identified, were discovered by gardaí and a man has been arrested, the police force confirmed today.

Ms Satchwell is originally from Fermoy but relocated to Youghal with her husband Richard Satchwell in September 2016.

The couple were at a car boot sale together in Carrigtwohill on March 19, 2017 and the folllwing day Mr Satchwell went to Dungarvan at 10.30am while his wife remained at their home.

When he returned shortly after midday, Ms Satchwell was no longer there.

Her house keys were on the floor in the hallway near the front door and her mobile phone was in the kitchen.

The investigation into Ms Satchwell's disappearance has remained active ever since.

See More: Cork, Tina Satchwell, Youghal

Related

Man released after investigation into missing Cork woman is upgraded to murder
News 21 hours ago

Man released after investigation into missing Cork woman is upgraded to murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Cork County Council to continue support for Ironman event
News 2 weeks ago

Cork County Council to continue support for Ironman event

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of Cork man missing for more than two weeks
News 3 weeks ago

Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of Cork man missing for more than two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Honouring an icon - Finbar Furey announced as Irish Post Award-winner
News 1 hour ago

Honouring an icon - Finbar Furey announced as Irish Post Award-winner

By: Mal Rogers

Cara Dillon announces first new album in six years
Entertainment 8 hours ago

Cara Dillon announces first new album in six years

By: Fiona Audley

Doyle Collection bolsters senior team with two new appointments
Business 9 hours ago

Doyle Collection bolsters senior team with two new appointments

By: Fiona Audley

Fundraiser launched to support Irishwoman injured in shooting in Australia
News 19 hours ago

Fundraiser launched to support Irishwoman injured in shooting in Australia

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Cruelly taken from us': Man's plea to drivers after wife killed in collision
News 21 hours ago

'Cruelly taken from us': Man's plea to drivers after wife killed in collision

By: Gerard Donaghy