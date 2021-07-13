Indoor dining to return 'no later than July 26' as Cabinet agrees to allow non-vaccinated people in if they've been tested
News

Indoor dining to return 'no later than July 26' as Cabinet agrees to allow non-vaccinated people in if they've been tested

INDOOR dining in Ireland is expected to return sometime between July 19 and July 26 after Cabinet signed off on plans to fully reopen hospitality.

Following a meeting with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Monday evening, Government decided to press ahead with the 'vaccine pass' system.

This will ensure that, for the time being, only those who have been fully vaccinated, or anyone who has recovered from Covid-19 in the last nine months, will be able to dine indoors.

But plans are in place to set up antigen and PCR testing facilities to allow non-vaccinated individuals entry to indoor dining areas, despite NPHET opposition. Though these plans won't be put into motion immediately.

Legislation will be put before the Dáil in the next few days and is expected to pass sometime next week.

The move will see around 180,000 hospitality workers get back to full-time employment, in a huge boost to the sector, which has see-saw'd between partial and full closures since the pandemic began.

It's also understood that members of staff who are not vaccinated will be exempt from needing a vaccine pass.

These vaccine passes, or Covid certificates, are set to be delivered to fully vaccinated individuals around the country over the coming days.

Once hospitality is reopened and everything is considered to be safe, antigen testing systems will be set up to allow non-vaccinated individuals entry to indoor dining areas, though this isn't expected to happen for a few weeks at least.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin clarified that the reopening of indoor hospitality in cafés, restaurants and pubs will be done with "caution".

See More: Indoor Dining, Pubs, Pubs Reopening, Vaccine Certificate

Related

Indoor dining likely to return in Ireland by end of this month, Leo Varadkar says
News 2 days ago

Indoor dining likely to return in Ireland by end of this month, Leo Varadkar says

By: Rachael O'Connor

Millions of Irish people set to receive 'vaccine pass' in coming days as country prepares for return of indoor dining
News 6 days ago

Millions of Irish people set to receive 'vaccine pass' in coming days as country prepares for return of indoor dining

By: Harry Brent

Digital vaccine 'passports' could be used for pubs and restaurants, says Leo Varadkar
News 1 week ago

Digital vaccine 'passports' could be used for pubs and restaurants, says Leo Varadkar

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Worst of the pandemic is over, says Irish WHO chief
News 17 hours ago

Worst of the pandemic is over, says Irish WHO chief

By: Harry Brent

Ireland's Hockey Teenager Sarah McAuley journey to the Tokyo Olympics
News 19 hours ago

Ireland's Hockey Teenager Sarah McAuley journey to the Tokyo Olympics

By: Frank Collins

FLEADHFEST: New series marks anniversary one of Ireland’s most significant cultural events
Culture 20 hours ago

FLEADHFEST: New series marks anniversary one of Ireland’s most significant cultural events

By: Irish Post

ONES TO WATCH: Four must-see TG4 films will premiere at Galway Film Fleadh 2021
Entertainment 21 hours ago

ONES TO WATCH: Four must-see TG4 films will premiere at Galway Film Fleadh 2021

By: Fiona Audley

HIDDEN TREASURES: Pot luck on a campervan tour of Pembrokeshire
Travel 22 hours ago

HIDDEN TREASURES: Pot luck on a campervan tour of Pembrokeshire

By: James Ruddy