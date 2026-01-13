Inquest opens into death of University of Bradford professor Dr Gareth Addidle

AN inquest has opened this week into the death of former University of Bradford professor Dr Gareth Addidle.

The academic, who was originally from Moneymore in Co. Derry, was found dead at his home in Bradford on December 3, 2025.

A graduate of Glasgow Caledonian University, with a doctorate from Plymouth University, the 44-year-old was an associate professor in criminology at the University of Bradford.

Prior to that he had held academic roles at the Open University, Plymouth University, the University of Derby and at Teesside University.

The father-of-two had also worked with a number of police services across the UK and been involved in research projects with Police Scotland (formerly Strathclyde Police), Devon and Cornwall Police, HMIC and, more recently, with Newcastle Business School and the House of Lords.

Paying tribute following his death, his family said he was the “much loved son of David and Elaine, devoted dad of Lillie and Logan, loving grandson of Meta and the late John Donaghy and the late Marshall and Betty Addidle and a dearly loved nephew and cousin".

His funeral was held at Kilcronaghan Parish Church in Derry on December 21.

An inquest into his death, which has been classified as “unnatural”, opened on January 11 at Bradford Coroner’s Court, where the next hearing has been set for April 21.