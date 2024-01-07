Investigation after man shot while playing soccer in Co. Tipperary

GARDAÍ are investigating after a man was shot while playing soccer in Co. Tipperary.

The incident occurred shortly after 9pm during a match under floodlights at a sports venue in Rear Cross.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel.

He was subsequently brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examinations.

Investigating gardaí have now appealed for witnesses and particularly want to hear from 'individuals who may have been hunting in the area the time'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.