Investigation launched after body found in Co. Tipperary

AN investigation is underway after the body of a man was found at a house in Tipperary.

Gardaí are investigating “all circumstances” surrounding the discovery which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“The man was discovered deceased at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross, shortly after 4am on Wednesday 27th December 2023,” Gardai confirmed in a statement.

The body remained at the scene yesterday while the investigation got underway.

The State Pathologist has since been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.

The post-mortem results “will determine the course of the Garda investigation” the force confirmed before urging anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them.

“Any person with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Tipperary town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

