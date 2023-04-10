Investigation launched after man attacked with snooker cue in his home
News

Investigation launched after man attacked with snooker cue in his home

POLICE officers are investigating after a man was attacked in his home in Antrim.

At around 11.45pm last night a burglar got into his home in Muckamore Garden Village and attacked him with a snooker cue before making of with his wallet.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, which is being investigated as aggravated burglay, to come forward.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “We received a report at around 11:50pm that a short time earlier, an unknown man has entered a house in the Muckamore Garden Village area.

“He assaulted the male occupant with a pool cue, striking him a number of times on the head before making off from the scene with a wallet containing a sum of cash. The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

They added: “Our enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident  to contact 101 quoting reference number 2002 of 09/04/23.”

