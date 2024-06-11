Investigation launched after woman dies in Co. Meath collision

A WOMAN has died following a collision in Co. Meath in the early hours of the morning.

The driver, aged in her 60s, was the only person involved in the incident which happened on Main Street in Ratoath at around 1am yesterday morning (June 10).

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan, where a post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.

Gardaí are investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Ratoath between 12:45am and 1am on Monday 10th June 2024 are asked to contact Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”