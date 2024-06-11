Investigation launched after woman dies in Co. Meath collision
News

Investigation launched after woman dies in Co. Meath collision

A WOMAN has died following a collision in Co. Meath in the early hours of the morning.

The driver, aged in her 60s, was the only person involved in the incident which happened on Main Street in Ratoath at around 1am yesterday morning (June 10).

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan, where a post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.

Gardaí are investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Ratoath between 12:45am and 1am on Monday 10th June 2024 are asked to contact Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

See More: Meath

Related

Europe’s longest intertwining rollercoaster opens in Ireland
News 2 weeks ago

Europe’s longest intertwining rollercoaster opens in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

€2.4m worth of cannabis seized in Co. Meath
News 1 month ago

€2.4m worth of cannabis seized in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after woman hospitalised following assault at home in Meath
News 7 months ago

Man arrested after woman hospitalised following assault at home in Meath

By: Irish Post

Latest

‘If you want change, vote for it’ says Labour’s Co. Mayo-raised general election candidate Claire Tighe
News 4 days ago

‘If you want change, vote for it’ says Labour’s Co. Mayo-raised general election candidate Claire Tighe

By: Fiona Audley

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton spotted out and about in Ireland
Entertainment 4 days ago

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton spotted out and about in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Investigation launched after sudden deaths of two young people on same street within days of each other
News 4 days ago

Investigation launched after sudden deaths of two young people on same street within days of each other

By: Fiona Audley

Increased fines for airlines carrying passengers without correct documentation into Ireland
News 4 days ago

Increased fines for airlines carrying passengers without correct documentation into Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Sharon Horgan and Brendan Gleeson star in new film based on Roddy Doyle book
Entertainment 4 days ago

Sharon Horgan and Brendan Gleeson star in new film based on Roddy Doyle book

By: Fiona Audley