Investigation underway after serious assault left two men injured in Belfast

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after two men were attacked in Belfast.

Officers attended the scene of an altercation in the Templemore Avenue area of east Belfast at around 2.30am this morning.

One man, aged in his 50s, was stabbed in the neck during the attack and left with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital in a serious, but stable, condition.

A second man is reported to have received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Police are now searching for two suspects who fled the scene.

“Police attended the scene, including officers from our ARV and Dog Unit - and extensively searched the area for the two suspects, however, they were not located,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“Our enquiries are continuing today, and the Templemore Avenue area has now fully reopened.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 77 23/01/25."