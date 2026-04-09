Residents trapped in suspected arson attack at block of flats in Derry

RESIDENTS had to be rescued from a block of flats in Derry which was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

An investigation is underway following the incident in Society Street, Coleraine which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (April 8).

“The fire, which was reported to police shortly before 1am, is believed to have been started in a communal area inside the flats,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Fire Service personnel attended and removed a number of trapped individuals from the building before extinguishing the fire,” they added.

“All other occupants were evacuated from their flats until it was deemed safe to return and thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.”

The police force has urged anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them.

“Detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 60 08/04/26,” the PSNI said in a statement.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.