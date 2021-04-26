Ireland hits 1 million mark for first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

IRELAND has now administered one million first Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has confirmed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised the country's vaccination rollout, as well as the HSE for hitting the landmark number on Sunday.

Taking to social media, the Fianna Fáil leader said: "Just been informed by the @HSELive that we've reached 1 million first doses of the #CovidVaccine.

"Great work by all the vaccination teams and GPs across the country."

In total, Ireland has administered over 1,400,000 doses of the vaccine, with just over 400,000 people fully vaccinated after receiving both doses.

The news comes following a number of announcement regarding the easing and lifting of certain lockdown restrictions.

Earlier this month, the 5km travel limit was axed in favour of an inter-county limit, while restrictions on small groups meeting outdoors were also relaxed.

As of today, heritage sites and activity parks such as zoos are allowed to open, while the number of people who can attend funerals has been increased from 10 to 25.

The Government is considering further changes in May, and a roadmap for Ireland's lockdown exit is expected to be revealed on Thursday.

Lockdown itself is expected to run until late June at the very earliest, but if the country keeps making strides with its vaccination rollout, a major reopening of society could be moved forward.