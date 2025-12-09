Weather warnings issued across Ireland as Storm Bram hits
Weather warnings issued across Ireland as Storm Bram hits

WEATHER warnings are in place across Ireland this morning with the arrival of Storm Bram.

Two status orange wind warnings have been issued for 18 counties as gale force winds are forecast to land across the country.

The first alert is in place from 7am for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford and lasts until 3pm.

The second warning comes into effect at 10am for counties Clare, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

It also applies to Cavan, Longford, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Westmeath and will remain in place until 9pm.

The rest of the country is under a status yellow alert from 6am until 9pm this evening with the National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management (NDFEM) advising the public to be prepared for the extreme weather.

“Storm Bram is a multi-hazard weather event – so we’re asking people to be aware of the elevated flood risks and strong winds it will bring,” a NDFEM spokesperson said.

“Coastal areas may experience coastal flooding, wave overtopping and storm surge, especially in low-lying locations, so people should keep away from coastal edges, harbours, piers and low-lying promenades, particularly during high tide,” they added.

“Strong winds can also of course make driving conditions very hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users like cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles.

“I would ask road users to make themselves aware of the potential conditions they may face, take extra care, and pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris.”

Warnings are also in place across Northern Ireland, with the UK Met Office issuing a yellow wind warning for every county, which is in effect from 9am to 9pm tomorrow.

