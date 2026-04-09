Ireland pledges support for Moldova gaining EU membership

IRELAND has confirmed its support for Moldova in its bid to gain EU membership.

The Moldovan President Maia Sandu was in Dublin yesterday, where she met with President Catherine Connolly and held a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

During the meeting, the Tánaiste and President Sandu discussed the “deepening bilateral relationship between Ireland and Moldova”, a spokesperson for Mr Harris’ department confirmed today.

The Tánaiste and President Sandu also discussed Ireland’s upcoming EU Presidency and the impact on Moldova of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I was delighted to meet with President Sandu and reflect on our warm bilateral relationship, which was strengthened last year by the opening of Ireland's first resident Embassy in Chișinău,” Mr Harris said.

“During the meeting, I was glad to receive an update from President Sandu on Moldova’s EU accession process,” he added.

“Ireland is a strong supporter of EU enlargement and I informed President Sandu that enlargement will feature as a priority during our upcoming EU Presidency.

“I also reaffirmed Ireland's firm support for Moldova in the context of the challenges it is facing because of Russia's ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne attended a reception hosted by the Moldovan Embassy last night as part of the President's official visit to Ireland.

“Ireland, as a small nation, has experienced the political and economic benefits of EU membership,” Minister Byrne said in an address made at the event.

“We believe that other European nations that align themselves with EU values and standards, and do the preparatory work, should be afforded the same opportunities.”

He added: “I believe that EU membership would have a positive and transformative impact on Moldovan society.

“We have also seen how smaller nations, like Ireland, can shape the EU agenda.

“This is particularly at the front of our minds as we prepare to hold the EU Presidency from July 1.”

The minister went on to commend Moldova on the “significant reform work carried out to date”, crediting the nation with making the largest progress of all the candidate countries last year”.

“I recognise that Moldova has undertaken significant reform while simultaneously facing unprecedented challenges, as it navigates the spill over impact from Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as the direct efforts to derail the democratic process,” he said.

“The current geopolitical context presents challenges on many fronts, and it demands an emphatic European response.

“With EU enlargement, we have a generational opportunity to unify our continent further.

“The EU must seize this renewed momentum, which remains the EU’s best tool to ensure our shared security and prosperity.”

Last month Minister Byrne was the first Irish Government representative to visit Moldova, as part of the St Patrick’s Day ministerial programme.

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