Ireland's top foodie destination for 2018 has been revealed
News

Ireland's top foodie destination for 2018 has been revealed

IRELAND'S TOP foodie destination for 2018 has been revealed with Kilkenny taking home the top award from the Restaurants' Association of Ireland (RAI).

The city and county beat out stiff competition from 10 other shortlisted destinations to take home major honours at the awards.

Entrants are invited to apply online before a site visits, a public vote and a final assessment from the competition's judges determine the winner.

The RAI always aims to pick a winner "that actively promotes itself through food festivals, gourmet trails or farmers' markets".

"Great dining experiences for locals and visitors alike," are also an important consideration.

Advertisement

Kilkenny took home the award thanks what Judges noted was an "an eclectic and diverse food and tourism offering which includes top quality gastro pub food, a wide range of Irish and international food offerings and even Michelin Star restaurants."

Allied to this was the multiple enhanced culinary experiences on offer in the region with activities like food trails and cooking classes singled out for praise.

Kilkenny in Ireland.

A special touch screen search facility located in Kilkenny city centre and designed to, among other things, help visitors and locals enjoy the region's best eateries was also commended.

Ireland's Top 10 Foodie Destinations 2018, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

  1. Armagh
  2. Boyne Valley
  3. Cavan
  4. Derry
  5. Galway Region of Gastronomy
  6. Kilkenny
  7. Kinsale
  8. Mid & East Antrim Borough
  9. Monaghan and Glaslough
  10. Sligo

Kilkenny wasn't the only big winner at the FBD Insurance-sponsored event with Kinsale taking home the award for Ireland's Foodie Town.

Advertisement

See More: Co. Kilkenny, County Kilkenny, Ireland Tourism, Ireland Travel, Irish Food, Irish Foodie Destinations, Kilkenny, Kinsale

Related

Tragedy as woman dies after being struck by train one mile from Kilkenny station
News 1 day ago

Tragedy as woman dies after being struck by train one mile from Kilkenny station

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested following stabbing in Limerick city
News 1 hour ago

Man arrested following stabbing in Limerick city

By: Ryan Price

Young motorcyclist dies in Waterford crash
News 1 hour ago

Young motorcyclist dies in Waterford crash

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Presidential candidate Peter Casey thinks Ireland should follow UK on Brexit
News 6 minutes ago

Presidential candidate Peter Casey thinks Ireland should follow UK on Brexit

By: Ryan Price

Mark Hamill praises bullied boy for following the 'Jedi Way' by not fighting back
News 10 minutes ago

Mark Hamill praises bullied boy for following the 'Jedi Way' by not fighting back

By: Jack Beresford

Mayo role holds no appeal for Jim McGuinness
Sport 1 hour ago

Mayo role holds no appeal for Jim McGuinness

By: Stephen Mahon

Ed Sheeran to play… Ed Sheeran in new Danny Boyle movie
News 12 hours ago

Ed Sheeran to play… Ed Sheeran in new Danny Boyle movie

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pensioners’ frightening ordeal as five masked man ransack Co. Derry home
News 12 hours ago

Pensioners’ frightening ordeal as five masked man ransack Co. Derry home

By: Gerard Donaghy