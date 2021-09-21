Irish community shocked at death of hard-working charity stalwart deemed a ‘saint’

A LONG-STANDING member of staff at the Irish Elderly Advice Network (IEAN) in London has passed away leaving the community she served for years in shock.

Margaret Geiger, 72, passed away on September 12, the organisation has confirmed to The Irish Post.

The Carlow native had been working for the organisation, based at the London Irish Centre in Camden, for 16 years.

She was the Head of Housing and Senior Welfare Rights Advisor at the charity.

“Margaret was loved by the older Irish community - she was seen as a saint,” an IEAN representative told The Irish Post.

“She worked as the Head of Housing and Senior Welfare Rights Advisor until the day she died,” they added.

“She was still working on cases just days before her death, she was an incredible woman.

“We are all in shock.”

The charity has issued an open invite to those who would like to attend Mrs Geiger’s funeral, which will take place on October 4, and celebrate her memory.

Mrs Geiger’s body will be received into the Sacred Heart Church in Quex Road, Kilburn at 3pm on Sunday, October 3.

Light refreshments will be served in the Mazenod Hall after the service.

The funeral Mass will take place at the church at 1pm on Monday, October 4, followed by a burial at Hendon Cemetery at 2.30pm.

A reception will be held afterwards at the London Irish Centre.

“As a tribute to Margaret’s colourful life, we invite you to wear colour,” the IEAN adds.

Rather than sending flowers, the charity has requested that any donations be made in Margaret’s memory to the Margaret Geiger Benevolent Fund c/o the Irish Elderly Advice Network.

“A cause that will allow her vital work to continue,” they explain.

For further information contact [email protected]