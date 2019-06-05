Irish Eurovision star Sarah McTernan opens up about 'hundreds of threats' she received over entry

IRELAND’S EUROVISION representative Sarah McTernan has lifted the lid on the torrent of online abuse and “sinister” threats she faced over her entry into the competition.

The 25-year-old mother-of-one from Co Clare failed to progress past the semi-final stage in Tel Aviv, Israel, with her effort, 22.

Despite the disappointing result, McTernan came away from the experience with few regrets, having enjoyed her time as Ireland’s representative at the competition.

What many Eurovision fans didn’t realise, however, was that behind the scenes the singer was having to contend with a glut of abuse from online trolls.

"Oh my God, I got threats, I got letters,” she told The Irish Sun.

"Horrendous stuff online with someone threatening to do something to me.

"I had hundreds and hundreds of people messaging me saying the most horrible stuff. I got a few ­sinister threats.

"They were telling me ‘you have to be careful’, ‘watch where you go’, ‘you never know where I’ll be’, ‘be careful who you’re with’. That kind of stuff."

Thankfully, McTernan has now confirmed to the Irish tabloid that the online trolling has stopped, after she went public to shed a light on the abuse.

In fact, the 25-year-old has been inundated with hundred messages of support and encouragement.

"I’ve had hundreds of people reach out with kind words to me,” she said.

"Some people have told me they’re not even Eurovision fans but wanted to get in contact anyway just to be supportive."

After a difficult few weeks, McTernan is back and raring to go – she’s certainly got our support.

After all, it could be worse - she could have had points taken off her like the UK did!