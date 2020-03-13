Irish hotel offers to deliver free meals to elderly and vulnerable locals amid coronavirus crisis

A HOTEL in Co. Clare has made an incredible gesture to those struggling with the coronavirus outbreak in the local area.

Hotel Doolin have offered to deliver dinners to the elderly, the vulnerable, the sick and anyone else who might find it difficult to leave the house amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The business took to social media to announce their kind-hearted initiative, adding that they wouldn't be charging anyone for the meals.

"We know there are some of you reluctant to leave the house and to go to the supermarket or a restaurant," they wrote in an Instagram post.

"If so, give us a call and we will deliver dinner to your house daily.

"There will be no charge for the food or delivery. Just call us on 065-7074111 before 12noon with your order and we will deliver it before 6pm."

The fabulous gesture will apply to anyone living in Doolin.

Since Ireland was placed on lockdown by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Thursday, supermarkets across the country have experienced flurries of panic-buyers looking to stockpile whatever they can.

Due to low-stocked shelves, and the added risk of contracting the disease from the dozens upon dozens of other shoppers, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions might be understandably reluctant to make a trip to the shops.

Thankfully, there are some warm-hearted individuals out there, looking to help wherever they can.

Bravo, Hotel Doolin.