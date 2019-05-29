Irish Love Island contestant victim of vile racist abuse from online trolls
AN IRISH Love Island contestant has been subjected to shocking racial abuse online, just a few hours after being confirmed as part of the show’s new series.

Dublin scientist Yewande Biala was among the bright, young hopefuls unveiled as part of the line-up for the latest edition of the hit ITV show.

Already a social media star of sorts with more than 25,000 Instagram followers to her name, Biala graduated from Athlone Institute of Technology in 2016 with a First Class Honours degree in science.

She is also the first Irish person to appear in the original line up for the hit show.

That hasn’t prevented online trolls from piling in with a series of deplorable and racist comments regarding her nationality.

According to Extra.ie and the Irish Mirror, comments have included statements claiming she is “not Irish and never will be” while another simply wrote “far from Irish”.

These ignorant and offensive comments come despite the fact Biala was born in Ireland and actually grew up in Enfield, Co Meath.

When one fan complained that Irish audiences would not be able to vote for Biala, another disgraceful online commenter responded by saying: “She’s not really Irish anyway.”

Thankfully, plenty of Irish Love Island fans came out in support of Biala online.

“What is with all the comments saying she’s not Irish?” one asked.

“Born and raised here, I’m pretty sure that makes her Irish.”

Another noted: “Just because she hasn’t got white skin doesn’t mean she’s not Irish. Small minded people.”

Despite the abuse, one fan reflected on a historic day for black Irish women with Biala’s participation confirmed the same day Irish Gogglebox star Yemi Adenuga became the first female black councillor to be elected to a county council in Ireland.

“Today has been a great day for black Irish women,” they wrote.

“A black Irish woman was elected to the Irish local council and a black Irish woman is gonna be on Love Island.”

Here’s hoping Biala can go on to great things with Love Island.

