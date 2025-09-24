Irish presidential race tightens to final three candidates

AND then there were three.

The race for the Irish presidency has narrowed to its fewest contenders at this stage in 35 years.

The final lineup includes Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael, Jim Gavin representing Fianna Fáil, and independent lawmaker Catherine Connolly, backed by a coalition of left-leaning parties Sinn Féin and Labour.

This rare three-way contest follows the narrow elimination of conservative candidate Maria Steen, a prominent anti-abortion activist, who fell just two votes short of the constitutional threshold of 20 lawmakers required to qualify.

Heather Humphreys is seen as the frontrunner according to early polls and betting markets, and is a seasoned Cabinet minister.

She is aiming to secure Fine Gael’s first-ever presidential win and is buoyed by her strong support in rural Ireland.

Jim Gavin, a GAA legend and first-time political candidate, was handpicked by Fianna Fáil in a move meant to inject fresh energy into the race.

Catherine Connolly, a left-wing independent TD from Galway and fluent Irish speaker, enters the race with backing from Sinn Féin and Labour.

A former deputy speaker in the Dáil, Connolly is positioning herself as the anti-establishment candidate.

In the lead-up to the nomination deadline, speculation swirled around a number of celebrity figures, including MMA fighter Conor McGregor, musician Bob Geldof, and dancer Michael Flatley.

While all expressed interest, none secured the necessary political or local council endorsements.

Businessman Gareth Sheridan and conservative campaigner Maria Steen came closest among the outsiders but ultimately also failed to make the ballot.

Outgoing President Michael D. Higgins, who has served two full terms, will step down in November.

While Ireland’s president holds a mostly ceremonial role, the position carries symbolic importance and includes the power to refer legislation to the Supreme Court for constitutional review.