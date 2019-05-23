Irish retailer urgently recalls pork sausages from sale after detection of meningitis-causing bacteria

A RETAILER has been forced to recall its pork sausage products after the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) detected the presence of sickness bug Listeria.

The bacteria – which can cause flu-like symptoms and even meningitis in rare cases – was found in a batch of smoked pork sausages produced by Rimantas Meats, based in Belturbet, Co. Cavan.

Pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems including the elderly are most vulnerable to the bug.

The "implicated products" were mainly in the north east region of Ireland by the Belturbet Business Park-based company.

Consumers have been advised not to eat the sausage, while food businesses who stocked the product have been told to remove it from sale and clearly display a point-of-sale notice informing customers of the recall.

In a statement on its website, the FSAI said: "Listeria monocytogenes was detected in a batch of ready-to-eat smoked pork sausage (use by date: 07/06/2019) which was produced by Rimantas Meats, Belturbet, Co. Cavan.

"As a precautionary measure, all batches of Rimantas Meats smoked pork sausage are being recalled.

"These products were mainly sold at food markets in the North East region."

In most cases, Listeriosis causes flu-like symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

But in rare cases, the invasive form of the bug can has been known to cause serious complications such as meningitis.

Anyone who thinks they might be suffering from Listeriosis is urged to contact their local doctor or visit hospital.