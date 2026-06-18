Irish survivors in Britain urged to seek access to birth and early life information

IRISH survivors in Britain have been encouraged to seek access to their birth records and early life information.

Services established in Ireland more than three years ago provide routes to gain those records under the Birth Information and Tracing Act.

These apply to anyone who spent time in Ireland’s mother and baby homes or county homes, as well as anyone who was adopted in Ireland, adopted out of Ireland or adopted to Ireland from another country via intercountry adoption.

This month the Irish Government launched a survey asking those who have used these services, or thought about using them, to provide feedback on their experiences.

The survey is open to all, regardless of where they are located now.

This week, Ireland’s Department of Children, Disability and Equality (DCDE) , who facilitate the birth information and tracing services, urged members of the Irish community now based in Britain to use them.

“The Birth Information and Tracing services introduced under the 2022 Act have now been in operation for over three years,” a DCDE spokesperson told the Irish Post.

“The review of services under the Act is now underway in line with Section 70 of the legislation,” they added.

“The online survey is one of a number of tools being used to capture the experience of service users, the responses received will inform the review in considering the operation of services provided.

“The online survey is open to all people who have used, or considered using, the Birth Information and Tracing services established under the Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022, independent of their geographic location,” they explained.

“The survey is also open to relatives of these individuals, regardless of where they are based, including where they have made an application to the Contact Preference Register or have been contacted by Tusla or the Adoption Authority of Ireland as part of the statutory tracing service," they added.

The Department has urged anyone in Britain who has yet to seek information about their birth identity or early years to contact them.

“A person’s right to their identity is an important human right,” the spokesperson said.

“Irish people based in Britain and all others eligible to apply are encouraged to use their rights under the Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022 to seek details of their identity.”

They added: “The Act provides the full and clear right of access to birth certificates and birth and early life information if they were adopted, boarded out, nursed out or the subject of an illegal birth registration, or who otherwise have questions in relation to their origins.”

For further information on Ireland’s birth information and tracing services visit www.birthinfo.ie