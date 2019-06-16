Irish taxpayers faced with €7 billion carbon emissions bill over the next 10 years

IRISH TAXPAYERS could be faced with an almighty bill of around €7 billion over the next decade to cover the costs of the nation’s carbon emissions.

New government figures obtained by Sinn Fein show that the state is expected to exceed its targets by up to 70 million tons by 2030.

It’s suggested that this overrun, coupled with the rising cost of carbon credits, would see Ireland’s bill hit €6.9 billion within the next few years.

This news comes ahead of the government’s Climate Action Plan launch in Dublin tomorrow.

Last week, the Public Accounts Committee chairman and Fianna Fail TD Sean Flemming accused the government of making a “charade” of climate change promises after undercutting international carbon emission reduction targets.

Ireland spent around €86 million buying emission space from other nations who had met their targets and it’s likely that a further €68 million will need to be spent doing the same thing in order for the country to match the 16% reduction required by international law.

“This is horrific,” said PAC chairman and Fianna Fail TD Sean Fleming.

“I want everybody interested in climate change to know it is a charade what we are doing, we shouldn’t have to spend taxpayers’ money to buy our way out, we should be doing the right thing in the first place.”