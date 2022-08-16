A butterscotch Irish whiskey pie recipe for super sweet and brilliantly boozy dessert treat
A butterscotch Irish whiskey pie recipe for super sweet and brilliantly boozy dessert treat

HOW DO you improve on a classic Irish whiskey?

Blend it with butterscotch and selection of the finest sweet treat ingredients money can buy, that's how.

This butterscotch Irish whiskey pie isn't big and isn't clever but it's undoubtedly one of the best dessert recipes to feature on The Irish Post to date.

A classic dish, best made using Jamesons or Powers, it's that perfect mix of Irish tradition and sweet indulgence.

So get your ingredients, clear the decks and get cracking on a pudding that's perfect for almost any occasion.

Here's everything you need to know in order to make the perfect butterscotch Irish whiskey pie, courtesy of Tasty Kitchen.

What you will need:

  • ½ cups Evaporated Milk
  • ¼ cups Cornstarch
  • ½ teaspoons Salt
  • 5 whole Egg Yolks
  • 6 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter
  • 1 cup Light Brown Sugar
  • 2 cups homogenised Milk
  • 1 ounce, fluid Irish Whiskey
  • 1 whole Cooked Pie Shell, Cooled

How to make it:

  • In a medium-sized bowl whisk together evaporated milk, corn starch and salt.
  • Add in the egg yolks, one at a time, whisking until combined after each. Set aside.
  • In a medium-sized saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat.
  • Add the brown sugar and allow to bubble slightly. Slowly whisk in milk.
  • Add egg mixture slowly, whisking constantly. Bring back to a boil while whisking the mixture.
  • Once the mixture is boiling, let it cook while stirring for approximately one minute or until thick.
  • Remove from heat and stir in whiskey.
  • Pour into a cooled pie shell and cover with plastic wrap.
  • Place in the fridge and let set for four hours.
  • Serve with whipped cream and enjoy.

