A butterscotch Irish whiskey pie recipe for super sweet and brilliantly boozy dessert treat

HOW DO you improve on a classic Irish whiskey?

Blend it with butterscotch and selection of the finest sweet treat ingredients money can buy, that's how.

This butterscotch Irish whiskey pie isn't big and isn't clever but it's undoubtedly one of the best dessert recipes to feature on The Irish Post to date.

A classic dish, best made using Jamesons or Powers, it's that perfect mix of Irish tradition and sweet indulgence.

So get your ingredients, clear the decks and get cracking on a pudding that's perfect for almost any occasion.

Here's everything you need to know in order to make the perfect butterscotch Irish whiskey pie, courtesy of Tasty Kitchen.

What you will need:

½ cups Evaporated Milk

¼ cups Cornstarch

½ teaspoons Salt

5 whole Egg Yolks

6 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

1 cup Light Brown Sugar

2 cups homogenised Milk

1 ounce, fluid Irish Whiskey

1 whole Cooked Pie Shell, Cooled

How to make it: